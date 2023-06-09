Capturing the Evolution of Connectivity in Asia
CommunicAsia is a part of Asia Tech x Singapore - the region's flagship tech festival
Asia Tech x Singapore is organised by Informa Tech and The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore
About CommunicAsia
Simply put, CommunicAsia is Asia's Largest ICT Stage!
An anchor event of Asia Tech x Singapore 2023, CommunicAsia brings together communication service providers (CSPs), market disruptors, technology vendors, system integrators, cloud providers, regulators, industry analysts, associations, foundations and enterprises.
Asia's Largest ICT Stage
Operators
- Understand the impact of the evolving telco ecosystem and consolidation on your business
- Find out how to get return on investment for 5G NSA and 5G SA networks
- Discuss how much the changes to the RAN (with Open RAN and vRAN) will impact your network
- Access the real-world use cases of 5G and network slicing, beyond proof of concept
- Explore which services your customers need, and how to best deliver them on your network
- Gain insights into the actual threat of (or potential partnership with) the satellite industry, hyperscalers and other operators
Technology Suppliers and System Integrators
- Find out about latest deployment plans, spectrum allocations and investments into 5G across Asia
- Meet with your current and potential customers in the telco space
- Review what your competitors and your partners are doing with the latest technologies in the cloud
- Discuss important issues for technology in Asia, such as the future of the supply chain
- Research what bothers your operator and enterprise customers in 2022, and how you can address these issues in the months and years to come
Enterprises
- Compare the different types of network technologies and how suitable they are for your business
- Find out all about private 5G networks, as well as who, how and in how long, can help you build your own enterprise network
- Understand the security implications of future networks and investigate the best security solutions for your company
- Explore how similar companies use services in the cloud to help them operate seamlessly
- Gain insights into the most innovative technologies that you can integrate in your business to operate smoothly and successfully
Key Topics
The “5G cost” questions - Cost implications for markets that are in the early stages of 5G deployments
How can telcos revolutionise their services in Asia and monetise beyond connectivity?
Creating the new world of connectivity with 5G cloudification in Asia
Adopting AI-enabled network automation - What are the challenges and what are the opportunities in Asia?
Monetising consumer 5G in Asia
Understanding the vulnerabilities of 5G networks in a time of increased cyber attacks
How are Asian telcos driving the roadmap towards the next G?