Menu
6 - 9 June 2023

ATxSG 2023 REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Get your FREE Visitor Pass now! 

REGISTER NOW

17,000+

Participants

4

Days

600

Sponsors & Exhibitors

350+

Speakers

120+

Hours of Content

Featured Events

Bringing together our co-located events into one celebration of tech!

ATxSummit (Organised by IMDA: By invitation only)
ATxSummit (Organised by IMDA: By invitation only)
ATxAI (Organised by IMDA)
ATxAI (Organised by IMDA)
ATxEnterprise Headliners
-
ATxEnterprise Headliners
ATxInspire - SG Women in Tech (Organised by IMDA)
ATxInspire - SG Women in Tech (Organised by IMDA)
BroadcastAsia
-
BroadcastAsia
CommunicAsia
-
CommunicAsia
SatelliteAsia & Asia Satellite Business Week
-
SatelliteAsia & Asia Satellite Business Week
TechXLR8 Asia
-
TechXLR8 Asia
InnovFest x Elevating Founders
-
InnovFest x Elevating Founders

2023 Speakers

Mukesh Patnaik
Mukesh PatnaikGeneral Manager, Olam
Dr Carol Hargreaves
Dr Carol HargreavesDirector of Data Analytics Consulting Centre, National University of Singapore (NUS)
Vrizlynn Thing
Vrizlynn ThingSenior Vice President, Head of Cybersecurity Strategic Technology Centre, ST Engineering
Bireshwar Dasgupta
 Bireshwar DasguptaManaging Director, Global Head, Data Solution & Analytics , Standard Chartered Bank
Srikanth Kaja
Srikanth KajaGeneral Manager, Mercedes-Benz Singapore
Ming Yao Chai
Chai Ming YaoHead of Enterprise IT, SMART
Jason Tamara Widjaja
Jason Tamara WidjajaDirector of Artificial Intelligence, Merck
Euan Smith
Euan SmithGroup CEO, Astro
VIEW ALL SPEAKERS

News and Insights

Follow our curated news feed from the leading tech publications to discover vast amounts of cutting-edge tech news. Better yet, only view topics relevant to you by personalising your feed!

Subscribe to our newsletter