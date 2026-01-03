Asia Tech x Singapore
BE PART OF WHAT'S NEXT:
Join Asia's Flagship Tech Event
26 - 28 May 2027 | Singapore
About Asia Tech x Singapore
Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and Informa, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. The event encompasses three core components: ATxSummit, ATxEnterprise, and the year-round ATxInspire programme.
ATxEnterprise
Organised by Informa at Singapore EXPO, ATxEnterprise is the commercial heart of ATxSG. It serves as Asia’s central marketplace for broadcast technology, telecommunications infrastructure, satellite communications, and enterprise solutions, bringing together the region’s tech ecosystem to showcase innovations, build partnerships, and exchange insights that drive digital transformation.
From frontier technologies to next-generation infrastructure, ATxEnterprise connects innovators, decision-makers, and disruptors shaping the future of Asia’s digital economy.
ATxSummit
Hosted by IMDA at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit serves as the apex event of ATxSG, comprising two distinct experiences: The Plenary and The Village.
The Plenary presents an invitation-only conference exploring critical themes including agentic and embodied AI, enterprise adoption strategies, workforce adaptation, and practical governance models.
The Village curates exclusive government-to-government and government-to-business roundtables where senior government officials, industry leaders and academia address digital challenges, alongside symposiums, workshops, showcases, and more.
ATxInspire
ATxInspire, a companion series to ATxSummit, hosts a year-round series of thought-provoking discussions and presentations by industry leaders, government officials, and academics. These events focus on cutting-edge advancements in technology, empowering the tech community to stay ahead of the curve. Organised by IMDA, ATxInspire fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing within the tech sector.
Past ATxSummit Speakers
Anna Koivuniemi
Head of Google DeepMind Impact Accelerator
Google DeepMind
Ajay Banga
President
World Bank Group
Dr William Dally
Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President of Research
NVIDIA
Doreen Bogdan-Martin
Secretary-General
International Telecommunication Union
Jane Sun
Chief Executive Officer
Trip.com Group
Peter Schwartz
Chief Futures Officer
Salesforce
Sanjay Gupta
President Asia Pacific
Google Asia Pacific
Suthen Thomas Paradatheth
Chief Technology Officer
Grab
Past ATxEnterprise Speakers
Bapak Theodore Sutarto
Assistant Deputy Minister for Digital Economy Development of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs
Indonesia
Hiroki Kuriyama
President and CEO
NTT DOCOMO Global
Keith Leong
Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise
Singtel
Kelly Forbes
President and Executive Director
AI Asia Pacific Institute
Lambert Hogenhout
Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence
United Nations
Luping Xu
Vice President, Data Science Lead
OCBC
Stephen Bennett
Group CISO
Domino's Pizza
Zafirah Bahiyyah Zulkifli
Chief Executive Officer
PETRONAS Innovation Garage
Why Sponsor & Exhibit?
ATxEnterprise is the continent's premier platform, bringing together influential partners and industry leaders. With 80% of our clients returning year after year, we continue to deliver unparalleled opportunities and measurable ROI.
In 2026, we’re taking things to the next level with cutting-edge content, enhanced new networking opportunities, and immersive experiences throughout the week. Join over 22,000 global tech, broadcasting, telecom, satellites, start-up leaders and many more in shaping the future of the tech landscape in Asia.
Partner with us to amplify your business, ignite innovation, and cement your brand at the forefront of Asia’s thriving tech ecosystem!