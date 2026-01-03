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Asia Tech x Singapore

BE PART OF WHAT'S NEXT:
Join Asia's Flagship Tech Event

26 - 28 May 2027 | Singapore

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About Asia Tech x Singapore

Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and Informa, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. The event encompasses three core components: ATxSummit, ATxEnterprise, and the year-round ATxInspire programme.

ATxEnterprise

Organised by Informa at Singapore EXPO, ATxEnterprise is the commercial heart of ATxSG. It serves as Asia’s central marketplace for broadcast technology, telecommunications infrastructure, satellite communications, and enterprise solutions, bringing together the region’s tech ecosystem to showcase innovations, build partnerships, and exchange insights that drive digital transformation.

From frontier technologies to next-generation infrastructure, ATxEnterprise connects innovators, decision-makers, and disruptors shaping the future of Asia’s digital economy.

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ATxSummit

Hosted by IMDA at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit serves as the apex event of ATxSG, comprising two distinct experiences: The Plenary and The Village.

The Plenary presents an invitation-only conference exploring critical themes including agentic and embodied AI, enterprise adoption strategies, workforce adaptation, and practical governance models.

The Village curates exclusive government-to-government and government-to-business roundtables where senior government officials, industry leaders and academia address digital challenges, alongside symposiums, workshops, showcases, and more.

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ATxInspire

ATxInspire, a companion series to ATxSummit, hosts a year-round series of thought-provoking discussions and presentations by industry leaders, government officials, and academics. These events focus on cutting-edge advancements in technology, empowering the tech community to stay ahead of the curve. Organised by IMDA, ATxInspire fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing within the tech sector.

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Past ATxSummit Speakers

Anna Koivuniemi

Head of Google DeepMind Impact Accelerator
Google DeepMind

Ajay Banga

President
World Bank Group

Dr William Dally

Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President of Research
NVIDIA

Doreen Bogdan-Martin

Secretary-General
International Telecommunication Union

Jane Sun

Chief Executive Officer
Trip.com Group

Peter Schwartz

Chief Futures Officer
Salesforce

Sanjay Gupta

President Asia Pacific
Google Asia Pacific

Suthen Thomas Paradatheth

Chief Technology Officer
Grab

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Past ATxEnterprise Speakers

Bapak Theodore Sutarto

Assistant Deputy Minister for Digital Economy Development of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs
Indonesia

Hiroki Kuriyama

President and CEO
NTT DOCOMO Global

Keith Leong

Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise
Singtel

Kelly Forbes

President and Executive Director
AI Asia Pacific Institute

Lambert Hogenhout

Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence
United Nations

Luping Xu

Vice President, Data Science Lead
OCBC

Stephen Bennett

Group CISO
Domino's Pizza

Zafirah Bahiyyah Zulkifli

Chief Executive Officer
PETRONAS Innovation Garage

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Why Sponsor & Exhibit?

ATxEnterprise is the continent's premier platform, bringing together influential partners and industry leaders. With 80% of our clients returning year after year, we continue to deliver unparalleled opportunities and measurable ROI.

In 2026, we’re taking things to the next level with cutting-edge content, enhanced new networking opportunities, and immersive experiences throughout the week. Join over 22,000 global tech, broadcasting, telecom, satellites, start-up leaders and many more in shaping the future of the tech landscape in Asia.

Partner with us to amplify your business, ignite innovation, and cement your brand at the forefront of Asia’s thriving tech ecosystem!

View the 2026 Sponsors & Exhibitorseast