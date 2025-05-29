This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

ATxEnterprise
20 - 22 May 2026
Singapore EXPO
BRIDGING TECH ECOSYSTEMS TO DRIVE GLOBAL IMPACT

ATxEnterprise: Redefining tech for a sustainable future. Connect with global leaders, explore innovations, and lead the tech revolution.

20 - 22 MAY | SINGAPORE EXPO
Discover, Connect, and Lead at ATxEnterprise

The Ultimate Convergence of Tech

ATxEnterprise is the only event that unites the entire tech ecosystem—spanning broadcast, communications, and satellite industries—under one roof. This unique convergence creates unparalleled opportunities for cross-industry collaboration, innovation, and growth. Discover how technology is transforming industries and explore solutions at the intersection of sectors, all in one place.

Where Leaders Make Moves

With 71% of attendees at management level or higher, ATxEnterprise brings together the minds that matter, making it the ultimate platform to influence, collaborate, and lead the future of tech

Get Ahead of What’s Next

Explore cutting-edge sessions on AI & Robotics, Quantum Computing & IoT, Cybersecurity, Smart Cities, Future Mobility, Sustainable Development, and more. With insights from leading experts and innovators, ATxEnterprise ensures you stay ahead of the curve, ready to embrace what’s coming next in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Your ATxEnterprise Experience

ATxEnterprise in Numbers

Attendees

+

Exhibitors

+

International Pavilions

+

Speakers

+

Hours of Content

Countries & Regions

Zeena Francisco

Metrobank

Asia Tech x Singapore keeps you up to date on the latesttrends, having the most appropriate speakers from theindustry. The conference was well planned and you willeasily find what topics suits or interests you the most asthey have proactively sent out the agenda/campaigns.

ATxEnterprise Anchor Events

BroadcastAsia

The meeting place for Asia's broadcasters, media and entertainment professionals to discuss the future of broadcast and the strategies to move forward

CommunicAsia

Brings together communication service providers (CSPs), market disruptors, technology vendors, system integrators, cloud providers and other ICT stakeholders to discuss the the impact of the evolving telco ecosystem

SatelliteAsia

Bringing together leading satellite communication providers from around the world, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions

TechXLR8Asia

Gathers leaders in AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Cloud, Data and Quantum Technology and Blockchain to harness the power of disruptive technology to transform cities and businesses in APAC.

The AI Summit Singapore

Delve into the world of artificial intelligence where industry leaders share insights on emerging technologies and strategies for the digital age. Engage with interactive sessions and demonstrations designed to inspire and inform.

DeveloperXperience Summit

Uniting developers and engineers to explore cutting-edge open-source innovations and drive the future of technology through collaboration.

Enterprise Tech Awards

Celebrating exceptional individuals, companies, and innovators driving the future of enterprise technology across Singapore and the APAC region.

2025 Featured Exhibitors

