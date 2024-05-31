Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship tech event where technology intersects with society and the digital economy.

Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), ATxSG drives conversations only possible in Singapore across business, tech and government.

Taking place on 29-31 May 2024, ATxSG is host to a wealth of co-located events, enabling participants to network and keep their fingers on the pulse of latest tech trends, challenges and opportunities, including: