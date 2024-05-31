Menu
29 - 31 May 2024

4

Days

25,000+

Hybrid Participants

1000+

Sponsors & Exhibitors

420+

Speakers

120+

Hours of Content

About Asia Tech x Singapore

Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship tech event where technology intersects with society and the digital economy.

Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), ATxSG drives conversations only possible in Singapore across business, tech and government.

Taking place on 29-31 May 2024, ATxSG is host to a wealth of co-located events, enabling participants to network and keep their fingers on the pulse of latest tech trends, challenges and opportunities, including:

  • ATxSummit (30-31 May 2024), an invitation-only event gathering governments, global enterprises and communities for in-depth discussion on the role of technology in our shared digital future.
  • ATxEnterprise (29-31 May 2024), showcasing today’s hottest tech topics across its co-located events: BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, TechXLR8 Asia and Innovfest x Elevating Founders.
ATxSummitATxEnterprise

Featured Events

Bringing together our co-located events into one celebration of tech!

ATxSummit (Organised by IMDA: By invitation only)
ATxAI (Organised by IMDA)
ATxEnterprise Headliners
SG Women in Tech
BroadcastAsia
CommunicAsia
SatelliteAsia
TechXLR8 Asia
InnovFest x Elevating Founders
2023 Speakers

Euan Smith
Euan SmithGroup CEO, Astro
Miao Song
Miao SongCIO, GLP
Meri Rosich
Meri RosichCDO, Professor of Data Strategy and Sustainability, 100WomeninTech, London Business School
Ir Azizi Hadi
Ir Azizi HadiCTIO, Telekom Malaysia
Kota Takaichi
Kota TakaichiManaging Director, Marketing & Growth, Japan, WPP
Dr Janil Puthucheary
Dr Janil PuthuchearySenior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Ministry of Health
Ajit Mohan
Ajit MohanPresident of Asia Pacific, Snap Inc.
Clement Schwebig
Clement SchwebigPresident & Managing Director – India, Southeast Asia & Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery
News and Insights

Follow our curated news feed from the leading tech publications to discover vast amounts of cutting-edge tech news. Better yet, only view topics relevant to you by personalising your feed!

We run a sustainable event

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, including:

  • Building future-focused programmes where sustainability topics in tech are put under the spotlight and scrutiny of a wide array of industry experts.
  • Carefully planning and designing exhibition and conference features so that waste is kept to an absolute minimum. Being completely paperless by hosting our agenda, floorplan and event guide on our virtual platform helps achieve our goals.
  • Our catering focuses on fresh, local and seasonal products, providing a great choice of plant-based options
  • We're minimising the use of single-use plastic at our events and favour renewable energy sources
  • We're encouraging the selection of better, more sustainable stand options with our exhibitors and will showcase a 100% cardboard booth for our Asia Tech x Singapore booth this year. 
Sustainable event @ ATxSG 2023