4
Days
25,000+
Hybrid Participants
1000+
Sponsors & Exhibitors
420+
Speakers
120+
Hours of Content
About Asia Tech x Singapore
Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia’s flagship tech event where technology intersects with society and the digital economy.
Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech, and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), ATxSG drives conversations only possible in Singapore across business, tech and government.
Taking place on 29-31 May 2024, ATxSG is host to a wealth of co-located events, enabling participants to network and keep their fingers on the pulse of latest tech trends, challenges and opportunities, including:
- ATxSummit (30-31 May 2024), an invitation-only event gathering governments, global enterprises and communities for in-depth discussion on the role of technology in our shared digital future.
- ATxEnterprise (29-31 May 2024), showcasing today’s hottest tech topics across its co-located events: BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, TechXLR8 Asia and Innovfest x Elevating Founders.
Featured Events
Bringing together our co-located events into one celebration of tech!
We run a sustainable event
Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, including:
- Building future-focused programmes where sustainability topics in tech are put under the spotlight and scrutiny of a wide array of industry experts.
- Carefully planning and designing exhibition and conference features so that waste is kept to an absolute minimum. Being completely paperless by hosting our agenda, floorplan and event guide on our virtual platform helps achieve our goals.
- Our catering focuses on fresh, local and seasonal products, providing a great choice of plant-based options
- We're minimising the use of single-use plastic at our events and favour renewable energy sources
- We're encouraging the selection of better, more sustainable stand options with our exhibitors and will showcase a 100% cardboard booth for our Asia Tech x Singapore booth this year.